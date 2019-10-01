THC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.74, changing hands as high as $22.84 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.605 per share, with $31.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.41.

