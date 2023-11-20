THC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.02, changing hands as high as $67.51 per share. Tenet Healthcare Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.76 per share, with $85.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.90.

