That rainy day feeling

Point is, in light of tumultuous market conditions, it appears the time’s right for then to shine, said Jason Xavier, head of EMEA ETF Capital Markets, according to global.beyondbullsandbears.com.

“Active, active, active! Everywhere we turn, we are hearing that a new dawn is upon us, and it is once again the time for active management,” he said. “Many would be surprised that I totally agree. As outlined in my 2023 predictions, one could argue the decade of ‘cheap’ money and record-low interest rates has passed, and those skilled enough to navigate these volatile markets will certainly do well.

That said, he sees plenty of potential down the line: the dawn of the active fixed income In the ETF vehicle. The ongoing assumption that ETFs are solely passive vehicles? Mythical, said Xavier, noting ETFs are forever evolving. In doing so, they’re helping address developing investor needs. Not only that, a range of ETFs now are offered by asset managers.

With the reemergence of the chance for active management, one thing’s obvious, he noted: significant expansion should be in the cards for active ETFs—and in particular active fixed income ETF.

Meantime, in the aftermath of a topsy turvy time last year, Treasury yield is on a terrain unsees in well over 10 years, according to mfs.com.

The driver: higher as well as stickier inflation than anticipated, not to mention big time uncertainty revolving around the pace and depth of tightening by the central bank. Global markets absorbed a bruising. Income, today, has returned to fixed income.

