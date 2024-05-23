Tharisa PLC Announces Mixed H1 2024 Results

Tharisa (GB:THS) has released an update.

Tharisa PLC, an integrated resource group essential for the energy transition, reported increased revenue by 10.1% to US$369.1 million, despite declines in EBITDA and net profit after tax for the first half of 2024. The company, engaged in mining and processing PGMs and chrome concentrates, announced an interim dividend of US 1.5 cents per share, indicating a strategic focus on sustainable practices and growth through its Karo Platinum project and a 40MW solar initiative.

