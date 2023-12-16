THARISA (LSE:THS) Price Target Increased by 11.87% to 686.21

The average one-year price target for THARISA (LSE:THS) has been revised to 686.21 / share. This is an increase of 11.87% from the prior estimate of 613.39 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 293.58 to a high of 1,346.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 924.19% from the latest reported closing price of 67.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in THARISA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

