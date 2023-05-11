THARISA (LSE:THS) Price Target Decreased by 7.16% to 890.52

The average one-year price target for THARISA (LSE:THS) has been revised to 890.52 / share. This is an decrease of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 959.24 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 539.91 to a high of 1,333.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 891.67% from the latest reported closing price of 89.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in THARISA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.04%, a decrease of 13.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THS by 3.95% over the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSDEX - Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund Class SDR holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all THARISA regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.