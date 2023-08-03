THARISA (LSE:THS) Price Target Decreased by 15.92% to 736.55

The average one-year price target for THARISA (LSE:THS) has been revised to 736.55 / share. This is an decrease of 15.92% from the prior estimate of 876.03 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 293.71 to a high of 1,212.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 889.99% from the latest reported closing price of 74.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in THARISA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.04%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.98% to 223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSDEX - Hartford Schroders Diversified Emerging Markets Fund Class SDR holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

