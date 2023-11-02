News & Insights

THARISA (LSE:THS) Price Target Decreased by 11.03% to 637.69

November 02, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

The average one-year price target for THARISA (LSE:THS) has been revised to 637.69 / share. This is an decrease of 11.03% from the prior estimate of 716.79 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 307.03 to a high of 939.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 943.68% from the latest reported closing price of 61.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in THARISA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THS is 0.04%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:THS / THARISA PLC Shares Held by Institutions

USCGX - Capital Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

