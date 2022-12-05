World Markets
Tharisa annual profit up 7% as chrome prices jump

December 05, 2022 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Nelson Banya for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tharisa Plc THST.L, THAJ.J reported a 7.3% increase in annual profit on Monday, as a jump in chrome prices offset the impact of weaker platinum group metal (PGM) rates.

The chrome and PGM miner's headline earnings per share (HEPS), the most common profit measure in South Africa, was $0.411 for the year ended Sept. 30, compared with $0.383 a year earlier.

Tharisa said PGM output rose 13.6% to 179,200 ounces, while chrome concentrate production increased 4.6% to 1.58 million tonnes.

The company said the average PGM basket price of $2,564 per ounce was 16.6% lower than the record price reported in 2021 when the global economy started to emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns, pushing prices to all-time highs.

Tharisa, however, benefited from a 35.7% increase in the average chrome price during the reported financial year.

The company declared a final dividend of $0.04, bringing the total dividend for the year to $0.07, compared with $0.09 in the previous year.

