Thara Pillai: Guiding Young People and Following Founders on Their Paths

Hi friends! It’s Spiffy and I’m back reporting about the entrepreneurship ecosystem builders of planet Earth. As the only Interplanetary Journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Ms. Thara Pillai, the Director of Alumni Programs and Engagement (Entrepreneurship) at the Harvard Innovation Labs.

Spiffy: It’s so great to sit and talk with you today, Thara. Can you tell me about your work?

Thara: Thanks so much for having me, Spiffy. I work with high school and college students on how to think through career and professional development. This includes a variety of things like helping to identify careers, having informational interviews, working on resumes, career building, and optimizing the college experience to support one’s career.

Spiffy: This sounds very interesting. What motivated you to do this?

Thara: Well, Spiffy, I love connecting people and helping students, graduates, and those re-entering or pivoting in their careers. When I've guided someone through the process and they find their career path, it is rewarding and great to know they will be able to pay forward their learnings to others.

Spiffy: How are you are working to create a more equitable world?

Thara: After George Floyd’s murder, the continued loss of Black lives, and as a result of the national dialogue that is finally taking place on racial justice, I realize that I can no longer sit on the sidelines when it comes to anti-racism. I can’t wait for others to do the work. So I’m being much more intentional when it comes to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion work—and creating space for this work—with the hopes of educating myself and others along the way. People are afraid to say and do the wrong thing, but doing nothing isn’t an option. My goal is to support positive change in this space.

Spiffy: Can you tell me about a recent milestone that you’ve achieved?

Thara: This year I made the alumni accelerator program that I run, Launch Lab X GEO, a global program. I'm excited to extend the reach of this program and bring more international founders into our ecosystem. They have an opportunity to re-engage with the school, and the institution has an opportunity to learn how ventures are built outside of Boston, New York City, and Silicon Valley.

A picture from Thara’s first career—hosting a travel show in Ghana Thara Pillai

Spiffy: Can you tell me about a project you’ve worked with that exemplifies the impact you’re striving to make?

Thara: Currently, I'm spearheading Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging activities at the Harvard Innovation Labs. It means re-evaluating our programming and establishing policies and practices that create a safe and inclusive space for everyone. At this moment in time, everyone needs to step back and think about where they fell short, and then, step forward and put into action being a better ally. Being an ally is not only socially responsible but it helps us build a more creative, dynamic, stronger, and interconnected society.

Spiffy: We need that kind of society, Thara! I’m curious if there is anything unexpected that you’ve learned from someone recently?

Thara: I love the words recently spoken by my six-year-old son, “There aren’t girl things or boy things; there are just things.” I think this speaks to the current moment with the celebration of women leaders. I am hopeful that my children will not see color, gender, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status as a way to measure someone’s worth.

Spiffy: Your son is very wise! Before we sign off, is there anything else you would love to tell our audience?

Thara: Sure Spiffy, I can close by sharing that this is the time to think about your skillset, your strengths, your weaknesses, and your passions. Then do an exercise such as the 100 jobs list. Many jobs that will be available in the next 10-20 years have not been developed yet. It's important to figure out who you are, what you enjoy, and where you want to spend your time. That will evolve but it provides a good starting point to mapping out your next five years.

Spiffy: That is a stellar suggestion, Thara! Thanks so much for taking time out of your day to talk to me. It’s been an honor!

Thara Pillai is a veteran marketing and business development professional who mentors and advises early-stage ventures in Boston and beyond. In her current role as Director of Alumni Programs and Engagement at Harvard Innovation Labs, Thara provides support and guidance to Harvard alumni-led venture teams and connects Harvard’s global community of alumni entrepreneurs. In her prior career, she was a broadcast journalist for CBC, CTV, and ABC. (Nominated by Harvard Innovation Labs. First published on the Ladderworks website on March 31, 2021)

