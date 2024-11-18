Thanksgiving 2024: 3 Food Items That Will Cost You Less This Year

While some Thanksgiving staples (like pumpkin pie) will cost more this year thanks to supply chain issues, poor growing conditions and increased demand, there is some good news: Turkey prices are cheaper!

And since turkeys are often the most expensive part of your feast, the average Thanksgiving dinner that uses name-brand products will cost about $90, according to an analysis by Wells Fargo’s Agri-Food Institute, or 0.50% less than last year. (A store-brand infused meal will run you about $73.)

While actual prices vary by store, location and time of purchase, here are three items you can expect to spend less on this year, along with helpful tips on stuffing your savings.

Turkey

Thanksgiving’s signature dish will likely be less expensive this year.

The cost of poultry, including turkey, has decreased by about 4% in the past year, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo reports that the price of name-brand turkey, which accounts for about 75% of all turkeys sold in stores, has dropped 2% from 2023. store-brand birds, on the other hand, are up 5% (although they’re still cheaper overall).

Retailers typically use the turkey as a loss leader during the holiday season, meaning that they keep the cost low to lure customers into their store and buy other more expensive items along with it.

“[Retailers] all started competing with each other to the point where they practically give the things away during Thanksgiving,” says Russ Whitman, director of market reporting at Urner Barry/Expana, a market data firm.

The cost of producing turkey has also come down recently as production inputs, including corn and other grains that are used for turkey feed, have become cheaper.

Salad

Albeit less enticing than turkey, salad costs have also come down, with the price of lettuce 1.7% lower than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price of pre-packaged salads, which appeal to those needing some convenience, are down about 2%, according to the Wells Fargo analysis.

In 2022, changing weather patterns and crop disease stunted lettuce supplies, driving prices up to as much as $11 for a single head of lettuce. The shortage affected prices into 2023, but supply has rebounded this year, causing prices to cool. If you’re looking for a healthier (and cheaper) dinner table option this year, consider adding a salad to the menu.

Fresh Cranberries

According to the Wells Fargo analysis, customers can expect to pay about 3% less for a name-brand bag of cranberries compared to a year ago.

As of August, total cranberry production was up 2% from 2023, according to the USDA. Major cranberry production states, especially Massachusetts, have produced bigger crops than they did in 2023, which will help push prices down. Although it will cost you more time, it might be worthwhile for your wallet to make your cranberry sauce from scratch this year.

Feast for Less: Smart Tips to Cut Your Thanksgiving Grocery Bill

Although grocery prices have hurt many Americans in recent years, you can still create a memorable meal (or meals, if you make do with those leftovers) with a bit of budgeting, strategic planning and creativity.

Create a budget. Set a reasonable spending limit for your holiday dinner and try to plan out your menu conservatively to avoid food waste. Consider using one of the best budgeting apps to help you stay on track and avoid over spending.

Use credit card rewards to your advantage. Consider using a credit card that offers points on grocery purchases or cash back when shopping this year to get more out of your spending. Just make sure you pay off your balance before the interest kicks in to avoid paying extra and negating those rewards.

Stretch your leftovers. Thanksgiving meals are gloriously huge. That means there’s a lot of potential for food waste if you don’t plan properly, which is also a waste of your hard-earned money. Instead of letting your leftovers rot in the fridge, consider using your excess turkey for sandwiches or soups and baking your extra cranberries into muffins or bread. The possibilities are endless for transforming your leftovers into multiple different meals.

