Thanks To EU, After USB-C iPhones Will Support RCS In 2024: Here's What It Means For 'Green Bubbles'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has finally caved in and received Google's message. It has announced that iPhones will include RCS support in 2024, a feature typically utilized by Android devices, by the year 2024.

What Happened: Apple has confirmed that the company will be integrating support for RCS Universal Profile in 2024.

"We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS," said Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy.

RCS, short for Rich Communications Services, is the next-generation upgrade to SMS/MMS. This is an open standard that GSMA, a global organization of telecom providers, has developed.

See Also: iPhone 15 Wireless Charging Is Now Broken In GM Cars After Issues With BMW

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google has been campaigning to force Apple to support RCS and do away with the green bubbles.

From funny ads like "Best Phones Forever" starring iPhone and Pixel to roasting the iPhone by calling it an "iPager", Google has been relentless.

After everything failed, the Android maker knocked on the doors of European Union regulators, teaming up with other telecom companies like Vodafone Group Plc. (NASDAQ:VOD) and Deutsche Telekom AG. (OTCQX:DTEGF), among others.

RCS On iPhone: Will The ‘Green Bubbles' Go Blue?

But now that Apple has given in to the pressure and committed to adding RCS support to iPhones, what does it really mean for the average user?

Apple's Roy clarified that RCS will not replace iMessage. Apple's proprietary messaging service will continue to be the primary secure messaging platform for Apple users.

While the ‘Green vs Blue' bubble debate is raging, supporting RCS will not end this battle.

Instead, RCS support will only improve the green bubble experience. Messages sent by Android users to iPhones will now include enhanced encryption, delivery receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to share high-resolution images and videos.

Users will be able to share locations within text threads, and RCS messages will be color-coded green, similar to existing SMS messages.

Why It Matters: Apple’s decision to add RCS support is perceived as a response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. The act stipulates that large corporations like Apple should ensure their services are compatible with other platforms.

While this will improve the texting experience for Android users in the US, the green bubbles won't turn blue, so iPhone users will continue to be able to distinguish between messages sent from an iPhone and an Android phone.

Android chief Hiroshi Lockheimer, who lamented that up to 10% of Android users are switching to iPhones every year in the US, will continue to have to deal with this problem.

"​​Using peer pressure and bullying as a way to sell products is disingenuous for a company that has humanity and equity as a core part of its marketing," Lockheimer said.

American teens also overwhelmingly love iPhones – 9 out of 10 teens either already have one or their next phone will be one.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Will Solve The Biggest iPhone 15 Issue With This Technology In The iPhone 16

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.