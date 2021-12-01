Thankful for Indexing

By Solomon G. Teller, CFA, Chief Investment Strategist, Green Harvest Asset Management

2021 has been less kind to many individual stocks. Dozens of large well-known companies are down by more than the S&P500 has gained (see chart below). Investors would do well to keep in mind the risk of concentrating wealth in single stock positions. The old adage ‘don’t put all your eggs in one basket’ applies now more than ever.

The good news is Indexing offers the capacity to diversify across hundreds of companies and industries and, as part of a tax-beneficial investment strategy, may provide an opportunity for systematically improving after-tax returns. Through Friday, the S&P 500® index has returned 23.9% so far this year, while providing numerous opportunities for tax loss harvesting (TLH) – as noted in previous posts here, here and here. Despite Friday’s dramatic sell-off, investors who index at least a portion of their equity investments have much to be thankful for this year.

[wce_code id=192]

