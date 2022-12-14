Thank This Quality Stock for High-Quality Pictures

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo brings the advantages of this LED stock to light. Nick likes Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) for many reasons including its dividend and high growth. But the stock has been flat. Find out if this is a buying opportunity in the full video!

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 8, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2022.

Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Universal Display. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Universal Display. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

