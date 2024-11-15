Thames Ventures VCT 2 Completes Merger and Share Redesignation

Downing FOUR VCT (GB:D467) has released an update.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 has successfully merged with Foresight Ventures VCT, issuing new ordinary shares and entering voluntary liquidation. The merger resulted in the issuance of 86,637,164 Consideration Shares, now admitted for trading on the London Stock Exchange. Following a share redesignation, TV1’s net asset value per share is set at £1.00.

