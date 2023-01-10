Companies
Thales won't take stake in Atos' spun-off unit Evidian

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

January 10, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thales TCFP.PA will not take a stake in Atos' soon to be spun-off unit Evidian, a spokesperson for the French defence and technology company said on Tuesday, following market speculation about Thales' interest in the IT consulting firm.

Atos ATOS.PA is planning to split into two publicly-listed companies by the end of June.

The spun-off entity, Evidian, would include Atos' most-coveted asset, cybersecurity division BDS. Thales also offers cybersecurity services to its clients.

Asked if Thales would be interested in a stake in Evidian, a company spokesperson said it was not, because it did not correspond to the group's strategy and it "has no intention of diversifying into markets other than those it already serves".

