Thales Unveils 2024 Employee Share Ownership Plan

November 04, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Thales (FR:HO) has released an update.

Thales has launched its 2024 Employee Share Ownership Plan, inviting employees in 36 countries to purchase company shares at a 20% discount with a 50% matching contribution up to €500. The plan aims to enhance employee engagement by aligning their interests with the company’s performance and future success. The initiative allows for a maximum of 600,000 shares and is available to eligible employees and retirees participating in the Group Savings Plan.

