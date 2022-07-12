Thales To Acquire Dutch CIAM Provider OneWelcome For EUR 100 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thales Group (THLEF.PK), a French designer and builder of electrical systems, announced Tuesday its agreement to acquire OneWelcome, a Dutch provider of Customer Identity and Access Management or CIAM, for a total consideration of 100 million euros.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The deal is in line with Thales' strategy to continue its cybersecurity expansion. CIAM is an essential and high-demanded expertise within the cybersecurity market.

OneWelcome provides cloud-based customer identity and access management for highly regulated industries. The company, with 100+ employees, now protects tens of millions of European identities for lighthouse customers.

OneWelcome will join Thales Digital Identity and Security global business unit.

It is expected that OneWelcome's strong digital identity lifecycle management capabilities will complement Thales's existing Identity services, such as secure credential enrollment, issuance and management, Know Your Customer etc.

With the deal, Thales will offer a comprehensive Identity Platform that will allow organisations of all sizes to manage internal and external identities.

Philippe Vallée, Executive Vice-President, Digital Identity and Security at Thales said, "The acquisition of OneWelcome is fully aligned with our expansion strategy within the cybersecurity space.... Nowadays, as we see a rapid increase in amount of data, cloud migrations, and new compliance mandates, it's essential to offer secure, adaptive and convenient solutions that help our customers in both private and public sector to classify, protect, and control the access to their sensitive data regardless of where it resides."

In 2022, Thales plans to hire 11,000 people worldwide, including 1,000 in cybersecurity.

