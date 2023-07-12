News & Insights

Thales to acquire Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 billion

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 12, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - French defence and technology group Thales TCFP.PA said on Wednesday it started talks to buy French supplier of airborne avionics systems Cobham Aerospace Communications for $1.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to generate medium-term double-digit growth per annum for Thales and to have accretive impact on its margins.

Closing of the transaction is due during the first half of 2024, the company said.

