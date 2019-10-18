Companies

Thales shares slump after French group issues 2019 sales warning

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thales TCFP.PA shares slumped on Friday after the French defence electronics company cut its 2019 revenue growth forecast.

Thales shares were down 7.1% in early trading.

After the market close on Thursday, Thales cut its 2019 revenue growth forecast due mainly to slow sales of commercial satellites and production delays with an Australian military vehicle project.

