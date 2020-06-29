Companies

Thales secures A$1 billion order from Australian military

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

France's Thales on Monday said it had signed a contract worth more than A$1 billion ($688 million) to supply Australia's military with strategic domestic munitions over a 10-year period.

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France's Thales TCFP.PA on Monday said it had signed a contract worth more than A$1 billion ($688 million) to supply Australia's military with strategic domestic munitions over a 10-year period.

Thales said the contract would secure hundreds of jobs in New South Wales and Victoria and enable its operations in Australia to secure more than A$450 million in exports plus orders from clients other than the Australian Defence Force.

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 49 49 52 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular