Thales secures A$1 billion order from Australian military

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - France's Thales TCFP.PA on Monday said it had signed a contract worth more than A$1 billion ($688 million) to supply Australia's military with strategic domestic munitions over a 10-year period.

Thales said the contract would secure hundreds of jobs in New South Wales and Victoria and enable its operations in Australia to secure more than A$450 million in exports plus orders from clients other than the Australian Defence Force.

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair)

