Thales says under corruption investigation over Malaysia arms deal, denies accusations

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French defense group Thales TCFP.PA on Wednesday confirmed a media report that the company and several individuals were under investigation for corruption over an arms deal with Malaysia dating back to 2002.

Thales said in an e-mail to Reuters it would be contesting the accusations and asks for the probe to be cancelled.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, writing by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

