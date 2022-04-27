Companies

Thales says under corruption investigation over Malaysia arms deal, denies accusations

Tim Hepher Reuters
PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - French defense group Thales TCFP.PA on Wednesday confirmed a media report that the company and several individuals were under investigation for corruption over an arms deal with Malaysia dating back to 2002.

Thales said in an e-mail to Reuters it would be contesting the accusations and asks for the probe to be cancelled.

