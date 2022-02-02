Companies
Thales says no acquisition talks under way with Atos

Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French firm Thales TCFP.PA said on Wednesday that following market rumours regarding a potential interest of Thales in acquiring Atos’s cyber-security business, it is potentially interested in acquiring any cybersecurity asset that could be for sale, but added that no discussions with Atos are underway in this regard.

