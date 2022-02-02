Thales says no acquisition talks under way with Atos

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French firm Thales TCFP.PA said on Wednesday that following market rumours regarding a potential interest of Thales in acquiring Atos’s cyber-security business, it is potentially interested in acquiring any cybersecurity asset that could be for sale, but added that no discussions with Atos are underway in this regard.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by GV De Clercq)

