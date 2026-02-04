Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt (THLLY) Price Target Increased by 28.99% to 95.80

The average one-year price target for Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:THLLY) has been revised to $95.80 / share. This is an increase of 28.99% from the prior estimate of $74.27 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.96 to a high of $216.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 161.18% from the latest reported closing price of $36.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THLLY is 0.41%, an increase of 38.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 85.36% to 172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Valicenti Advisory Services holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 17.17% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 8.15% over the last quarter.

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 28.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Fedenia Advisers holds 5K shares.

