Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (THLLY) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 49.86

The average one-year price target for Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:THLLY) has been revised to 49.86 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 46.97 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.23 to a high of 82.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.95% from the latest reported closing price of 28.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thales S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THLLY is 0.22%, an increase of 26.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.39% to 821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 31.63% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 6.67% over the last quarter.

LAZARD RETIREMENT SERIES INC - Lazard Retirement Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Investor Shares holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 18.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 5.52% over the last quarter.

GDMIX - Lazard Global Dynamic Multi-Asset Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THLLY by 26.29% over the last quarter.

