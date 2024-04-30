Thales Q1 Sales Up 7.9% On Organic Basis; Confirms 2024 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its sales for the first quarter were 4.42 billion euros, compared to 4.03 billion euros, in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.8% on a reported basis and up 7.9% at constant scope and exchange rates, including exchange rates and scope effects.

Order intake for the first quarter were 5.04 billion euros, up 46% compared to the first quarter of 2023 at constant scope and exchange rates, and up 47% on a reported basis.

Thales confirmed all of its annual objectives.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.