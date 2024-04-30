Thales Q1 Sales Up 7.9% On Organic Basis; Confirms 2024 Financial Targets

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its sales for the first quarter were 4.42 billion euros, compared to 4.03 billion euros, in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.8% on a reported basis and up 7.9% at constant scope and exchange rates, including exchange rates and scope effects.

Order intake for the first quarter were 5.04 billion euros, up 46% compared to the first quarter of 2023 at constant scope and exchange rates, and up 47% on a reported basis.

Thales confirmed all of its annual objectives.

