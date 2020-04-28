Thales Q1 Sales Up 16%; Order Intake Rises 17%

(RTTNews) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) Tuesday reported 16 percent growth in sales for the first quarter, with 17 percent increase in order intake for period. On an organic basis, at constant scope and currency, sales were down 4.7 percent and order intake was down 15 percent.

The Group's sales for the quarter reached 3.899 billion euros, higher than last year's 3.361 billion euros. The Group's order intake during the quarter was up 17 percent at 2.663 billion euros.

Segment wise, sales at Aerospace was down 11.3 percent and sales at Transport declined by 12.9 percent. Meanwhile, sales at Defence & Security segment grew by 2.3 percent.

From a geographical point of view, sales at emerging markets were up 8.9 percent and sales at mature markets were up 18.7 percent. On an organic basis, emerging markets sales were down 23 percent, while mature markets sales were up 2.3 percent, driven mainly by the strong performance of the French market.

Looking ahead, the Group expects the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the first-quarter sales to be about 200 million euros.

The group said out of the 200 million euros, 60 million euros is related to civil aeronautics businesses and 140 million euros to other businesses, the latter largely due to the impact of sanitary measures on productivity.

