Thales Q1 Sales Up 9.7% In Organic Terms; Confirms 2026 Targets

(RTTNews) - Thales (TCFP.PA) reported that its sales for the first quarter were 5.32 billion euros, compared to 4.96 billion euros, in the same period of 2025, up 9.7% in organic terms. Order intake for the first quarter were 4.65 billion euros, up 27% at constant scope and exchange rates compared with the first three months of 2025. During the first quarter, Thales recorded 7 large orders with a unit value of more than 100 million euros, for a total amount of 1.615 billion euros.

Thales confirmed all its targets for 2026. The company continues to project: organic sales growth of between 6% and 7%, corresponding to annual sales in the range of 23.3 to 23.6 billion euros; and an adjusted EBIT margin to be between 12.6% and 12.8%.

At last close, shares of Thales were trading at 263.30 euros, down 0.49%.

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