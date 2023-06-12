Thales Proposes To Acquire Tesserent For A$176 Mln

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) said it has proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Tesserent by way of a Scheme of Arrangement for A$0.13 per ordinary share in cash valuing Tesserent's equity at A$176 million or about 107 million euros.

Thales noted that the Tesserent business will continue to be known as Tesserent, and its visual identity will incorporate the "Cyber Solutions by Thales" tagline. It will become the lead Cybersecurity offering of Thales Australia and New Zealand.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.