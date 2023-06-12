News & Insights

Markets

Thales Proposes To Acquire Tesserent For A$176 Mln

June 12, 2023 — 09:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) said it has proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Tesserent by way of a Scheme of Arrangement for A$0.13 per ordinary share in cash valuing Tesserent's equity at A$176 million or about 107 million euros.

Thales noted that the Tesserent business will continue to be known as Tesserent, and its visual identity will incorporate the "Cyber Solutions by Thales" tagline. It will become the lead Cybersecurity offering of Thales Australia and New Zealand.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.