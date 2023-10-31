Thales posts higher 9M revenues, maintains targets

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France's Thales TCFP.PA on Tuesday posted a 7.5% underlying rise in nine-month revenues to 12.854 billion euros ($13.62 billion), led by resurgent demand for jetliner components and military equipment.

Europe's largest defence electronics maker, which also provides civil aircraft systems and digital security equipment, said its order intake fell 18% from the same period last year, which had been buoyed by a Rafale fighter order from the UAE.

Nine-month orders came in at 12.370 billion euros, below the level of revenues, but Thales reaffirmed its full-year targets including a book-to-bill ratio above one.

Chief Financial Officer Pascal Bouchiat said the order comparison had also suffered from particularly strong demand for the company's satellites in 2022, but said civil aviation had demonstrated a "strong commercial dynamic" this year.

"I have no doubt that we will be above one (in full-year book-to-bill)," Bouchiat told reporters, adding that orders at Thales tended to be weighted towards the final quarter.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

