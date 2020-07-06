Thales names Assouad as head of avionics

Companies

French aerospace and defence group Thales said on Monday it had appointed Yannick Assouad as executive vice president, Avionics, from Oct. 1.

Assouad has held roles including CEO of aerospace supplier Latecoere LAEP.PA and CEO of Zodiac Cabin.

She will take over from Gil Michielin, who is retiring, Thales said in a statement.

