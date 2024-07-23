Thales H1 Profit Rises, Sales Up 6.0% On Organic Basis; Confirms 2024 Objectives, Ranges Narrowed

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported first half consolidated net income, Group share, of 1.02 billion euros, up 57% from last year. Earnings per share was 4.93 euros compared to 3.09 euros. Adjusted net income, Group share, was 866 million euros, compared to 819 million euros. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share was 4.21 euros, up 8% from 3.91 euros.

Sales for the first half was 9.49 billion euros, compared with 8.72 billion euros, prior year, an increase of 8.9% as reported, or up 6.0% at constant scope and exchange rates. Order intake in the first half was 10.77 billion euros, up 26% from prior year, or an increase of 23% on an organic basis.

Thales confirmed 2024 annual objectives, refining them as: organic sales growth of between 5% and 6%, corresponding to sales in the range of 19.9 billion euros to 20.1 billion euros; and an EBIT margin between 11.7% and 11.8%.

