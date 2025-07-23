Markets

Thales H1 Profit Rises, Orders Down; Backs FY25 Margin View, Lifts Organic Sales Growth Target

July 23, 2025 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK), a French aerospace and defense company, reported Wednesday higher profit and sales in its first half, while orders declined. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2025 adjusted EBIT margin view, and upgraded its organic sales growth target.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company still expects adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 12.2 percent to 12.4 percent, mainly driven by the margin progression in the Aerospace segment and continued high margin in Defence.

Further, Thales now expects organic sales growth of 6 percent and 7 percent, corresponding to annual sales in the range of 21.8 billion euros to 22 billion euros.

The company previously expected growth of 5 percent to 6 percent, corresponding to annual sales in the range of 21.7 billion euros to 21.9 billion euros.

In the first half, net income from continuing operations, Group share grew 6 percent to 664 million euros from prior year's 625 million euros.

Adjusted net income, Group share was 877 million euros, compared to 866 million euros a year ago. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share was 4.27 euros, compared to 4.21 euros a year ago.

Sales totaled 10.27 billion euros, 8.1 percent from 9.49 billion euros last year, benefited notably from a solid performance of Avionics and Defence. Organic sales growth was 8.1 percent.

Order intake in the first half of 2025 amounted to 10.35 billion euros, down 4 percent on a reported basis and organically.

