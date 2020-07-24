Thales H1 Net Income Declines; Sales Down 13.6% On Organic Basis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported first half consolidated net income, Group share, of 65 million euros, down 88% from prior year. Earnings per share was 0.31 euros compared to 2.61 euros. EBIT was 348 million euros, a decline of 57% (or down 63% on an organic basis). Adjusted net income, Group share was 232 million euros, down 60%. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share was 1.09 euros compared to 2.70 euros.

First half sales were 7.8 billion euros, a decrease of 5.4% (or down 13.6% on an organic basis). Order intake was 6.1 billion euros, a decline of 13% (or down 23% on an organic basis).

Patrice Caine, CEO, said: "The results of the first half of 2020 were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decline in sales and profits was due both to the sharp contraction of the civil aeronautics market and to the impact of public health measures on production and project execution. The global adaptation plan that we launched very early on significantly reduced the impact of the crisis on our first-half financial statements. We expect this plan to save around 800 million euros over the full year."

Thales has set new financial objectives for 2020. The company projects: EBIT between 1.30 billion euros and 1.40 billion euros; and sales between 16.5 billion euros and 17.2 billion euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.