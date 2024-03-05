Thales FY23 Profit, Orders Down; Lifts Dividend; Ses Higher Sales, Margin In FY24

(RTTNews) - French technology firm Thales Group (THLEF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 consolidated net income, Group share was 1.02 billion euros, down 9 percent from last year.

The decrease was due to a non-recurring expense of 349 million euros following the agreement entered into to insure all obligations under the Thales UK Pension Scheme.

Adjusted net income, Group share was 1.77 billion euros, compared to 1.56 billion euros in 2022. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share amounted to 8.48 euros, compared to prior year's 7.35 euros.

For 2023, EBIT was 2.13 billion euros, up 10.2 percent on a reported basis and up 10.9 percent on an organic basis. EBIT margin improved to 11.6 percent from 11 percent in 2022.

Sales totaled 18.43 billion euros, 5 percent higher than last year's 17.57 billion euros. Sales grew 7.9 percent in organic terms, driven particularly by the Aerospace segment.

Order intake totaled 23.13 billion euros, slightly down by 2 percent on a reported basis, but up 0.2 percent at constant scope and exchange rates.

Further, the Board of Directors decided to propose the payment of a dividend of 3.40 per share, an increase of 16 percent compared to 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Thales projects organic sales growth of between 4 percent and 6 percent, corresponding to sales of between 19.7 billion euros and 20.1 billion euros. EBIT margin would be between 11.7 percent and 12 percent.

