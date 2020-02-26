Thales FY19 Profit, Sales Up

(RTTNews) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) on Wednesday posted a double-digit growth in both its consolidated profit, Group share, and its sales for the full year.

The Group's consolidated net income, Group share, for the year grew 14 percent to 1.122 billion euros, while adjusted net income, Group share, rose 19 percent to 1.405 billion euros.

EBIT for the period totaled 2.008 billion euros, an increase of 19 percent over last year. It was up 4 percent on an organic basis.

Thales reported sales of 18.401 billion euros for the full year, up 16.1 percent from last year's 15.855 billion euros.

Looking ahead to 2020, the Group said it expects sales between 19.0 billion and 19.5 billion euros, and EBIT margin between 10.8 and 11.0 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.