Thales Divests Transportation Division to Focus on Core Sectors

Thales has successfully completed the sale of its ‘Ground Transportation Systems’ division to Hitachi Rail for €1.66 billion, as part of its strategy to concentrate on Aerospace & Space, Defence & Security, and Cybersecurity & Digital Identity markets. The transaction, which includes a workforce of about 9,000, will have its financial impact reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

