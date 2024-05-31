News & Insights

Stocks

Thales Divests Transportation Division to Focus on Core Sectors

May 31, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thales (FR:HO) has released an update.

Thales has successfully completed the sale of its ‘Ground Transportation Systems’ division to Hitachi Rail for €1.66 billion, as part of its strategy to concentrate on Aerospace & Space, Defence & Security, and Cybersecurity & Digital Identity markets. The transaction, which includes a workforce of about 9,000, will have its financial impact reflected in the second quarter of 2024.

For further insights into FR:HO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.