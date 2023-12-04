News & Insights

Thales Completes Acquisition Of Imperva - Quick Facts

December 04, 2023

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) has completed the acquisition of Imperva, earlier than expected. The acquisition was previously projected to complete at the beginning of 2024. Thales said the profile of Digital Identity and Security activity will be significantly enhanced with new financial targets by 2027, with 2024-2027 organic sales growth of 6 to 7% and 2027 EBIT margin at 16.5%.

Thales said, with the addition of Imperva, the company's expanded cybersecurity portfolio now offers a highly complementary combination of solutions to help customers secure applications, data and identities across their entire digital ecosystem.

