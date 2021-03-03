Companies

Thales Alenia Space signs 772 mln euro EU satellite contract

Francesca Landini. Reuters
Thales Alenia Space has won a 772 million euro ($933 million) satellite contract with the European Space Agency, the joint-venture group said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Thales Alenia Space will build six satellites which will be part of a second generation of the so-called "Galileo constellation". Preliminary information on the deal had emerged in January.

French company Thales TCFP.PA owns a 67% share of the joint venture and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI holds the rest.

The first satellites of this second generation will be placed in orbit by the end of 2024, the statement said.

These satellites aim to improve the accuracy of the Galileo satellite positioning system as well as the resilience of its signal and robustness against interference and jamming, the statement said.

"More robust, more reliable and cyber secured, the second generation of Galileo satellites will provide users with

an increased service availability," Deputy Chief Executive of Thales Alenia Space Massimo Claudio Comparini said.

($1 = 0.8274 euros)

