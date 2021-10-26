Markets

Thales 9-month Sales, Order Intake Rise; Confirms FY21 View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month total sales increased 5.7 percent to 11.22 billion euros from last year's 10.61 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 6.2 percent.

Aerospace segment sales grew 7.3 percent from last year to 3.11 billion euros, and the growth was 8.8 percent in Defence & Security to 5.95 billion euros. Meanwhile, sales in Digital Identity & Security fell 4.3 percent.

Order intake was up 27 percent to 10.66 billion euros from last year's 8.38 billion euros. Organic growth was 28 percent.

Looking ahead, Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We confirm all our full year financial targets. ..In parallel, we are continuing to implement the proposed sale of our rail transport business. This important strategic move will enable us to focus on the development of three major long-term growth businesses in which Thales holds leadership positions: Aerospace, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular