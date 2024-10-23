Thales 9-month Sales Up 6.2% On Organic Basis; On Track To Achieve Annual Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its sales for the first nine months of 2024 was 14.1 billion euros, up 6.2% on an organic basis, or an increase of 9.4% total. Order intake was 15.55 billion euros, up 23% on an organic basis compared with the first nine months of 2023, or up 26% total. Looking forward, the Group confirmed 2024 targets, which include: an organic sales growth between 5% and 6%; and EBIT margin in a range of 11.7% to 11.8%.

"The Defence business enjoyed unparalleled visibility thanks to emblematic long-term contracts. Avionics was driven by the recovery in air traffic and solid growth prospects. The cybersecurity and biometrics businesses benefited from a robust environment," said Patrice Caine, CEO.

