Thakral Corporation Hosts 31st AGM with Electronic Polling

Thakral Corporation Ltd successfully conducted its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Pan Pacific Singapore, with notable guidance on electronic polling for shareholder voting. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Natarajan Subramaniam, introduced new potential board members and confirmed the company’s commitment to effective corporate governance in the absence of Executive Director Mr. Kartar Singh Thakral.

