News & Insights

Stocks

Thakral Corporation Hosts 31st AGM with Electronic Polling

May 23, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thakral Corporation Ltd (SG:AWI) has released an update.

Thakral Corporation Ltd successfully conducted its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Pan Pacific Singapore, with notable guidance on electronic polling for shareholder voting. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Natarajan Subramaniam, introduced new potential board members and confirmed the company’s commitment to effective corporate governance in the absence of Executive Director Mr. Kartar Singh Thakral.

For further insights into SG:AWI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.