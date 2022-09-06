Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - WHA Group, the Thai industrial estate developer, said on Tuesday that it and China's BYD 1211.HK were planning to announce plans for an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Thailand.

The two companies will hold a joint news conference on plans for an EV facility in an industrial estate in Rayong on Thursday, according to an invitation from WHA Group.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

