Thailand's Srettha to become PM after securing endorsement of parliament

Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

August 22, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um, Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters

BANGKOK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin will become Thailand's prime minister after winning the backing of lawmakers on Tuesday in a joint vote of the bicameral parliament.

Srettha, a real estate mogul thrust into politics just a few months before a May general election, passed the threshold of 375 votes needed to become premier and form the next government.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Martin Petty)

