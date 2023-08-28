News & Insights

SCC

Thailand's Siam Cement puts chemical unit's IPO on hold

Credit: REUTERS/CHAIWAT SUBPRASOM

August 28, 2023 — 12:24 am EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement SCC.BK said on Monday it has decided not to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) of its unit SCG Chemicals IPO-SCGC.BK due to unfavorable market conditions.

Siam Cement said in a stock exchange filing that "it may not be appropriate to proceed with the IPO at this time".

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.