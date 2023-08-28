Thailand's Siam Cement puts chemical unit's IPO on hold

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement SCC.BK said on Monday it has decided not to proceed with the initial public offering (IPO) of its unit SCG Chemicals IPO-SCGC.BK due to unfavorable market conditions.

Siam Cement said in a stock exchange filing that "it may not be appropriate to proceed with the IPO at this time".

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

