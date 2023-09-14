Thailand's rates are nearing neutral levels - c.bank

Adds comments from central bank, background throughout

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's interest rates are approaching neutral levels, the Bank of Thailand chief said on Thursday, adding that monetary policy would be dependent on economic outlook.

The country's economic recovery, driven by tourism, is putting pressure on inflation, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a digital finance conference.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow at 2.8%, lower than previous estimates of 3.5%, this year.

The government should adhere to fiscal discipline, Sethaput said when asked about the new government's policies on debt suspension and 560 billion baht ($15.66 billion) cash handout through a digital wallet.

Debt suspension had to be targeted, the central bank governor said, and there was "little need" to boost consumption.

Prime Minister Srettha earlier on Thursday told reporters his policies would be fiscally responsible and not be funded by loans.

