News & Insights

Thailand's PTT seeks three LNG cargoes for Feb-March delivery - sources

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 18, 2024 — 12:56 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT PTT.BK is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between February and March, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The state-owned firm is seeking the cargoes for delivery on Feb. 1-2, March 1-2 and 17-18.

The tender closes on Jan 18.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.