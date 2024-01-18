Thailand's PTT seeks three LNG cargoes for Feb-March delivery - sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT PTT.BK is seeking three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery between February and March, two industry sources said on Thursday.

The state-owned firm is seeking the cargoes for delivery on Feb. 1-2, March 1-2 and 17-18.

The tender closes on Jan 18.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

