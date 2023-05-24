Thailand's PTT seeks LNG cargoes for June-July delivery -sources

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT PTT.BK is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to be delivered from end-June to end-July, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

The cargoes are sought for delivery on June 28-29, July 7-10, 19-20 and 30-31.

The tender closes on May 25.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

