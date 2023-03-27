OR

Thailand's PTT Oil and Retail to spend $900 mln on expansion this year

March 27, 2023 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's oil and gas retailer, PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl OR.BK on Monday said it plans to invest $900 million this year to expand its local and overseas business.

About 45% of the budget will be used to expand its coffee house franchise, Cafe Amazon and fried chicken chain, Texas Chicken, Chief Executive Officer Disathat Panyarachun said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.