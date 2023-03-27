Thailand's PTT Oil and Retail to spend $900 mln on expansion this year

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's oil and gas retailer, PTT Oil and Retail Business Pcl OR.BK on Monday said it plans to invest $900 million this year to expand its local and overseas business.

About 45% of the budget will be used to expand its coffee house franchise, Cafe Amazon and fried chicken chain, Texas Chicken, Chief Executive Officer Disathat Panyarachun said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

