Thailand's PTT issues LNG buy tender for Jan-April delivery

January 05, 2023 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT PTT.BK has issued a liquefied natural gas (LNG) buy tender with cargo delivery windows between January and April, said two industry sources on Thursday.

The delivery windows are Jan. 16-23 and 27-31; Feb. 3-5, 16-17, 18-19 and 21-22; March 1-2, 14-15 and 20-21; and April 1-2, 15-16 and 20-21.

The tender closes on Jan. 6, one of the sources said.

PTT had previously issued a buy tender in November on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, with cargo delivery windows between December and January into the country's Map Ta Phut terminal.

(Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by Mark Potter)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.