Thailand's PTT issues LNG buy tender for Jan-April delivery

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT PTT.BK has issued a liquefied natural gas (LNG) buy tender with cargo delivery windows between January and April, said two industry sources on Thursday.

The delivery windows are Jan. 16-23 and 27-31; Feb. 3-5, 16-17, 18-19 and 21-22; March 1-2, 14-15 and 20-21; and April 1-2, 15-16 and 20-21.

The tender closes on Jan. 6, one of the sources said.

PTT had previously issued a buy tender in November on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, with cargo delivery windows between December and January into the country's Map Ta Phut terminal.

(Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by Mark Potter)

